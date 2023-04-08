House of the Dragon season 2 filming: Is it about to start?

For everyone out there looking for more great news about House of the Dragon season 2, it appears to be right around the corner.

Ever since Matt Smith said that April was going to mark the start of production at a fan convention, we have been eagerly awaiting getting to this point. We all want answers as to when cameras are going to be rolling again and when they do, we’re crossing our fingers for a tease or two.

Luckily, some new indications suggest that the start of filming is a mere matter of days away.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

According to Midgard Times, new episodes are going to kick off behind the scenes on April 17. There are two different countries in Spain and the United Kingdom that will serve as parts of the production, not that this should come as some huge surprise. Remember that back during the original Game of Thrones, it was fairly common that a couple of different places would be used as a home base.

How long will filming last?

Think months — many months. The aforementioned report notes that production will be done in December, which is a long time for what is now slated to be just eight episodes. (This is a modified plan, as originally the idea was to do ten. The shift represents a way to stretch the series out and potentially get into a season 4.) Obviously, these eight episodes will be as big-budget and epic as you would probably expect, and perhaps more so than even season 1.

It is fair to recognize that as the weeks and months progress, HBO will become increasingly tight-lipped on what to share. We do anticipate a couple of official photos along the way, but if you are hungry for video content, you may be waiting until spring 2024. The earlies that we anticipate the show coming back is next summer.

Related – Did you know that a prequel to House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones is in development

What do you want HBO to release when House of the Dragon season 2 filming is underway?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







