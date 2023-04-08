Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Is it canceled at Disney+, or delayed?

Is it officially curtains for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 over at Disney+ … or were we wrong for ever having hope in the first place?

Following the massive success of the show’s first season back in 2022, it was clear that some of the cast members wanting to see the franchise continue for a little while longer. However, for a wide array of reasons, that hasn’t happened and nothing has been announced. Now, it’s looking like nothing will be announced in the near future.

Speaking per Variety while at the Star Wars Celebration, here is some of what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had to say on the subject:

“[Another season] is not an active development … But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another.

“Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration] … We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.”

The biggest problem with another season

What would the story be? This is one of the huge issues, given that there are clear bookends for the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi already. It is hard to ever imagine this character not being obsessed with stopping Darth Vader, so to have a second season where he is off doing something totally different is hard. The same goes for doing another Obi-Wan vs. Anakin fight since eventually, you do this so many times that you run the risk of disrupting the original canon.

If there is a clever way to make it work, maybe it can be announced over the next few years; yet, Disney+ does have a lot on their plate already with The Mandalorian, The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and a number of other projects. They don’t have to make more simply for the sake of making more, which is ironic given that Disney has come under fire for doing this very thing in the past.

Related – For now, we have The Mandalorian — want to read more about that?

Are you sad that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 seemingly on the way?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned — there are some other updates down the road you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







