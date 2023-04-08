Reacher season 2 premiere: What we know so far

The wait for a Reacher season 2 has been a long one already — that much is abundantly clear. There is no premiere date as of yet for the return of the Alan Ritchson series to Prime Video, even though we want one as soon as humanly possible.

So what are we waiting for at this point? The biggest answer that we can give is that the post-production team is still working their magic, and they have to get from point A to point B before the streaming service can announce a lot of anything.

Yet, we do think that the pathway is open for the show to come back later this year, whether that be the summer or the fall. At least we know that it is likely coming in 2023, as Amazon Studios’ Head of Television Vernon Sanders said the following to Collider last December on season 2:

“It’s going really well. Alan is back, and he is so fantastic in the role. I’m so proud of the producers [for] finding that fit for Reacher. The Reacher fans of the book, their reaction to the show has just been a dream. Season 2 is awesome. And as great as season one was, I think season two delivers beyond that, and I do think there’s a good chance that that show will be back next year.”

While some stories for the title character may be a tad different, don’t expect some massive reinvention to what the story of Reacher is all about. After all, this is an action series and we fully expect the next season to stay fairly true to this roots as much as possible.

Be prepared for a trailer to drop about a month before the show comes back, and of course, we’re hoping that some other news will be teased leading up to that.

What about beyond a season 2?

We know that there has been some talk on a potential season 3 but for the time being, nothing has been altogether confirmed.

