Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 4: The truth behind Valence’s death

Are you ready for Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 4 to arrive over on Paramount+? We hope so, as it is right around the corner!

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, we will not be forced to wait too much longer to see what is coming up with some of these characters, especially when you think about Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir. This is someone poised and ready to do whatever he can to get more information about Valence’s death, no matter how hard it is or the toll that it takes. This is a sure really about international secrets and stolen data, and you will see that intensity level ratchet up another notch.

When you think about 24 and then also Designated Survivor, isn’t it clear that nobody out there handles intense drama quite like Kiefer? That’s at least the way that we think about things.

To better set the stage now for what lies ahead in this episode, we suggest that you do check out the Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Armed with the data stolen from Arda, Weir is in go-mode to unveil the truth behind Valence’s shocking death and enlists Hailey’s help to exploit a member of Crowley’s network. Meanwhile, US Treasury investigator Edward Homm may finally be ready to cooperate and help find Crowley. Liv, Weir’s ex-wife, is dragged back into his world of secrets, and we see a new side of The Intern, the only member of Weir’s original team spared in the explosion.”

This is not a show with an incredibly long season; with that very thought in mind, you have to prepare for a wide array of further twists and turns — and soon.

Above all else…

We’re going to go ahead and suspect that there will be another cliffhanger at the end of this upcoming episode. After all, why wouldn’t there be?

