Is Jules Latimer leaving Fire Country? After what we saw at the end of tonight’s installment we understand some concern.

After all, consider that final sequence involving Eve! The character was driving off into the distance and with the way that she was going, it looked like she was about to crash at any given moment. That did not happen; however, we do think that she is clearly struggling and needs a little bit of help; we just have to wait and see if that’s going to come her way in the near future.

For the time being, the one thing that we can say is that there is no public evidence that Latimer is leaving the show. Our hope is that the ending of tonight’s episode is just a red herring. This may just be a way to have us worried through the upcoming hiatus, as we know that we’re entering one and it is going to be a little while until we get to the other side of it.

Of course, we should note that with just about every show of this nature, it is relatively commonplace that they present stories and cliffhangers like this — the writers want you to be worried! They need you to think that something could happen to just about every single one of your favorites since otherwise, it’s a little bit harder to keep you engaged week in and week out.

The verdict, for now

Take a deep breath, and don’t freak out too much about Eve’s immediate future. We’ll be more worried if there is another dramatic twist when the series comes back.

(One another side note from this episode — after all the publicity around Kane Brown, was anyone else shocked that his role was so small?)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country, including what else we could see within a season 2

Do you think there is a good chance that we could be losing Eve at some point before Fire Country season 1?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for other updates you will not want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







