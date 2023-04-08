Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: The run time for ‘Signs’

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 arrive. So what can we say?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that “Signs” is going to tie a record for the longest episode of the season, at least per some early estimations. Per the streaming service, this chapter is going to run for 49 minutes, That means there is going to be a lot of time to deal with the fallout from the Richmond – West Ham showdown, which is important for many reasons.

As we look towards this episode, we do tend to think, at least for now, that evolution is going to be a key theme of what we end up seeing. Just think for a moment about what is taking place across the board right now! For the title character, we tend to think that he is learning to express his frustration and anger a little bit more rather than bottling everything up. Speaking to Michelle about her new boyfriend Dr. Jacob could be the start of a confrontation that he has with Nate.

Meanwhile, Nate is doing some evolving of his own, and what we’re going to see through that is fascinating in its own way. Remember for a moment here that the character is trying to figure out a way in order to get some forgiveness from Ted … or he is starting to realize he needs it.

Beyond with these two characters, remember that we’re going to be Keeley start to wonder more and more if Shandy was the right hire, and Jamie continue to prove that he will train harder than anyone to be a true soccer superstar — and with the help of Roy Kent, no less. Given that we are only a couple of episodes away from the halfway point of the potentially-final season, every single moment and minute matters. That’s why it is hard to be upset about a longer story here.

