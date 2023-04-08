SWAT season 6 episode 18: Hicks asks Maggie out!

For all of you out there who are some true romantics, there were some moments from SWAT season 6 episode 18 that put a smile on your face.

What’s one of the big ones? Well, let’s just say that we had an opportunity to see something pretty darn special: Hicks asking Maggie out! Who expected that little moment of vulnerability? With a show like this, it’s not always easy to find these opportunities. It’s even more rare for older characters.

Yet, we like to think that the events tonight are the beginning to something more — and hopefully, a storyline that could play out through the rest of the season. The more that these two interact, the more fun it could be — let alone a change of pace from the rest of the show. We also does help the two of them that they are already great friends, mostly in that they already have an attachment that they can use as a springboard into just about everything else.

This personal story for Hicks certainly comes as a good time, as we are seeing relationships blossom really all across the show. Take, for example, what is going on with Hondo and Nichelle as they embrace being new parents and all the various highs and lows that come along with that. We hope that they still find some time for romance, but no doubt there are going to be some obstacles here and there. This is a symptom mostly of everything else that they have going on with their careers and their schedules.

Luckily…

There are still a handful of episodes left in this season. Let’s go ahead and hope that we’ll be able to see a date, and maybe a few other things for the two.

Are you rooting for Hicks and Maggie following the events of SWAT season 6 episode 18 tonight?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some other updates as we dive further into the season.

