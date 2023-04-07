SWAT season 6 episode 19 return date: ‘Bunkies’ details

After what you see tonight on CBS, it makes all the sense in the world to want some SWAT season 6 episode 19 details. Now, here is the question: When are we going to have a chance to see them?

First and foremost, we should start off here by noting that unfortunately, there is no new episode coming next week. Instead, you are going to be waiting until Friday, April 21 to see what lies ahead. The title for this upcoming episode is “Bunkies,” and we tend to think that this is going to be that all-familiar combo of action and drama that you’ve come to expect. Also, there will be a more personal story wedged in the midst of it all.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the SWAT season 6 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Bunkies” – The team races to uncover the identities of kidnappers holding a prison guard’s family hostage before it’s too late. Also, Tan is faced with a difficult personal decision, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

What lies beyond this?

We certainly think that this is an all-important question in its own right, given that there is no season 7 renewal at the moment. We could even be waiting on that for a while, given that there are a lot of negotiations that are tricky, given that CBS does not have full ownership of the show.

If nothing else, we 100% believe that the remaining episodes are going to be intense and there will be a ton of drama that you see throughout some of those. We do wonder already if there is going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of the finale, which is admittedly a risky proposition given the uncertain status of the show moving forward.

