SWAT season 7: Is it renewed? Another promising update

Are we going to be getting a SWAT season 7 renewal at some point in the near future? Make no mistake, we want it — it’s just a matter of when CBS and Sony can get negotiations wrapped up. (Fingers crossed that they can.)

There is one other thing that we do wonder after looking at the ratings for last night’s episode, which amount to around 4.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. If the Shemar Moore series doesn’t work out here, wouldn’t someone else pick it up down the road? We do tend they’d consider it, and for a number of different reasons.

Remember, for starters, that SWAT is performing so much better than a ton of shows are on ABC, NBC, and Fox — they have every reason in the world to want to keep it going. The real question here is just how long we are going to be waiting until CBS decides what they want to do with the show. We do tend to think that over the next month, they will figure this out, especially since there are a lot of reasons for the network to want to move on a decision here.

For starters, they need to figure out their fall schedule! Also, if they don’t choose to bring SWAT back for more, they have to figure out what new shows to pick up instead. This is a process, and we imagine that there will be at least a few contingency plans put together.

What is the real holdup here?

Basically, much of it is tied to the fact that Sony TV, who produces the show, and CBS have to come up with an appropriate license fee and proper way to fund it moving forward. The action sequences for this show basically guarantee that it does not come cheap, and it does also have a number of long-tenured cast members. They will have to find a way to make everything work out economically.

We know that thinking about creative projects in a financial matter is not always the most fun things in the world, but we cannot deny that this is a huge part of the TV business these days.

What do you think the odds are of a SWAT season 7 renewal down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

