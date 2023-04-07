Shark Tank: Burlap & Barrel, Parting Stone, Cincha, and Milkify

Tonight on Shark Tank you are going to have a chance to see Burlap & Barrel, Parting Stone, Cincha, and Milkify — want to learn more about them now?

Of course, we should start off here by noting that Gwyneth Paltrow is going to be the guest Shark for this episode, and we tend to think that whenever a guest comes into the Tank, some of the products turn out to be natural fits for what they bring to the table. We certainly think that could be the case here, depending on some of the pitches.

Now, let’s share the synopsis for the episode — there are details on the individual products below…

Guest Shark Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop CEO and founder, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Santa Fe, New Mexico, who presents his comforting alternative to remembering past loved ones with his unique cremation service. Entrepreneurs from Oakland, California, hope to secure a deal with their functional travel accessory for the stylish traveler; while two newly turned entrepreneurs from Brooklyn, New York, who introduce their spice company aimed at ending inequality for farmers while providing an array of rich flavored spices. Last into the Tank is a husband and wife from Houston, Texas, who present their safe and convenient service for nursing mothers aimed at revolutionizing the way breastmilk is stored. After securing a deal with Shark Daniel Lubetzky, Joe Denim and Rachel Connors from Venice, California, update us on their hammock business, Yellow Leaf Hammocks, a line of lightweight, feather-soft, handwoven hammocks aimed at empowering the craftswomen of Thailand.

Parting Stone – This is a service for those who want a different way to remember a loved one, as it allows for their ashes to be turned into a collection of small stones that can be split between different people or placed in a loving way.

Cincha – This travel-belt company has a clever slogan in “secure the bag,” and it 100% fits what the company is trying to do. The whole objective here is to offer up a way for travelers to easily attach their purses or other bags to luggage, making it that much easier to move about the airport or other places.

Burlap & Barrel – We’d bank on this company being a Shark favorite if their pitch and financials are solid. Spice companies are fairly common, but what makes them special comes via it being single-origin. Not only that, but every single jar boasts where the spice comes from.

Milkify – This company is pretty easy to describe: A breast milk freeze-drying service that can be customized per user. It is a way to help preserve milk for an extended period of time in lightweight fashion.

What do you want to see from Burlap & Barrel, Parting Stone, Cincha, and Milkify on Shark Tank?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

