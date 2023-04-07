Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 14: Is Winston leaving, too?

We already knew entering Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 14 next week on ABC that it was going to be the end for Kelly McCreary as Maggie. Is it also going to be the departure of Anthony Hill as Winston, as well?

If you saw the preview for the upcoming two-hour block of episodes, it is very-well possible that this could be the case. Maggie has already decided that she wants to take the job in Chicago, where she thinks that she can make the greatest overall difference. Yet, despite all of the fighting we recently saw between these two characters, she still wants Winston to join her.

Will he? That seems to be the big question at the heart of this episode, and it’s complicated. From a romantic standpoint, of course it would be nice to see the two find a way to work things out. However, we also have to consider that Hill is also a series regular. Does he have to leave the show just because McCreary is, or are there some other stories that could be told with this character in Seattle? You can argue that they could just be together long-distance for a while, and in the end, they don’t have to be split up just because Maggie leaves.

We do think that if nothing else, next week’s Grey’s Anatomy block is going to provide a certain element of closure as to what is going on with these two, and we can only hope that there is some more great stuff coming down the road no matter what.

One other important thing to keep in mind

Even though McCreary is leaving the show as a series regular for now, she may not be gone forever! We certainly think that there are some other opportunities down the road to see her, and we will have to wait and see what some of those are.

