Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Who won HoH, endurance?

The latest Big Brother Canada 11 Head of Household competition is over and yet, that’s just one piece of the puzzle this week.

What we are trying to say, at least at the moment, is that the stage is set for us to have a really entertaining week here from start to finish. Ty has won the Head of Household, which oddly validates him not quitting despite all of the various threats. This is also the reason why Daniel saved him — he wanted to be safe in case he stuck around and got power. Also, Ty can go after people he cannot in a way. Take, for example, Santina.

(For those wondering, the final three in the comp was Ty, Claudia, and Hope.)

Here is where things get a little more messy, though — there is a really good chance that Canada votes to give Santina safety based on what we’ve seen online. If that happens, then what? Well, things become a little bit more uncertain. It sounds as though his plan could be to put up her and Renee but if Santina is safe, is it Renee and then someone else?

This is where The Crown comes into play — Anika, Kuzie, Hope, Jonathan, and Daniel at the moment have the most important alliance in the game. Daniel could try to steer away from nominating anyone in that group and if one of them is up, they’ll have at least four votes in the bank immediately to try and save them. Then, if they can add Santina to that if she’s safe, that makes five. This could be a really fun week!

Also, remember this: Ty cannot play HoH next week, and that means it will be easier for some other players to take him out at that point. With that being, said, he’s got a good chance of winning any competition that is super-physical.

(Photo: Global.)

