Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 4: Will Lorenzo die?

Coming out of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 4 on Starz this week, it is easy to have one instant reaction: Lorenzo’s in trouble. Big trouble.

Let’s just put it this way: At the end of the episode, Monet learned that Lorenzo’s DNA was found at the crime scene. We probably don’t have to spell out too much what that means, but let’s do it for good measure: She’s going to be asking him some questions. She’ll probably still play it cool until she gets more info, but why was he at the site of Zeke’s death?

We’ll be honest in saying that we’ve wondered for a while how Lorenzo was going to ultimately last in this world. His wife sustained a whole empire while he was locked away and in the process of that, the family moved forward. It hasn’t been easy for him to assimilate — who can you really say is 100% an ally of his at this point?

The problem that Monet is also running into is that at present, we’re not altogether sure that she has some rich abundance of allies, either. Just think about some of the people who she has already burned, whether it be members of her own family and the distrust that is already there between her and Tariq.

We do think that things are somehow going to get messier for the Tejada family by the time this season ends, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens there.

Of course, Lorenzo is not the only person in danger…

What’s going to happen with Brayden in the event that Tariq finds out the full truth? These two guys are keeping so many secrets right now and at some point, things are going to blow up.

