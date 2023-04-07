Tiny Beautiful Things season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

After the launch of season 2 today, is there a chance at a Tiny Beautiful Things season 2 at Hulu? What more can you hope for?

There are a number of different things that we could talk through and be excited about here, but we ultimately have to start with the following: At the time of this writing, there is no formal review for the Kathryn Hahn series. Beyond just that, we don’t exactly think that one is in the cards.

One of the most important things that we should really do from the start here is note that this was planned out as a limited series, meaning that it’s been designed in order to properly have a defined beginning, middle, and end. It is also an adaptation, meaning that if there was a real push to continue it here, it would require there to be other material that is out there.

While there may be enthusiasm to spend some time with at least a few more of these characters in particular, this is where we hand down a rather important reminder that sometimes, it is better off for a show to have a clear ending. There are a lot of stories out there that don’t need to be brought back for another batch of episodes — in doing this, you do ultimately run the risk of diminishing returns.

Rather, why not just hope for these actors to get a chance to do some other awesome stuff down the road? We do think that folks like Hahn and Merritt Wever are always going to be in demand, and we know that largely on the basis of the work that we have seen them do so far.

If anything does change down the road, we’ll obviously let you know — for now, though, we would consider Tiny Beautiful Things a one-and-done experience.

