My Kind of Country season 1 finale: Who won?

This week marked the end of the My Kind of Country season 1 finale, and with that, one of reality TV’s most underrated gems.

We should start by noting that by and large, we aren’t the biggest fan of most country music. Why? It’s tied a lot to the continued reliance on tropes and a relative lack of innovation. If you look at a lot of the big hitmakers, you’re talking about people who look and sound largely the same.

Well, this is what helped the Apple TV+ show stand out from the pack, and also what made the final episodes this week all the more special. All of the finalists have a real understanding of what country music is, and also how diverse and special it can really be. There’s so much soul and storytelling power that’s deep within its core and these people pulled out.

Yet, and as is the case with every competition show under the sun, there can only be one winner. So who was it in this case? This is where we look at Micaela Kleinsmith, a singer with a really powerful voice, cool sense of style, and hopefully an ability that will help her stand out from the crowd. The reaction from the judges (and also Reese Witherspoon!) to her really makes her stand out from the crowd even more.

Of course, what could help her after the finale is that unlike a lot of other singing shows, there’s a direct connection between My Kind of Country and a streaming platform — in this case, we are talking here all about Apple Music. We hope that Micaela gets some real promotion there and has a shot at her career soaring to new heights.

After all, let’s be real: The problem with 99% of singing shows these days is that contestants go in one ear and out the other. There is almost no real staying power.

Do you think the right person won at the end of the My Kind of Country season 1 finale?

