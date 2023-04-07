My Kind of Country season 2: Is it renewed, canceled, Apple TV+?

Following the debut of the season 1 finale tonight on Apple TV+, can you expect a season 2 renewal for My Kind of Country? Or, is this season 1 finale destined to be the end of the road?

Well, there are a few different things well worth talking about here, and let us begin with the fact that as of this writing, there is no official season 2 order for the country-music competition.

Are there some reasons to hope for something more here? Sure, and it has a lot to do with some of the people involved. Just think about that for a moment: You have Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves as executive producers, and that’s alongside Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton, and Jimmie Allen being on board as judges. This is a country music competition that celebrates diversity and some of the unique personalities that exist throughout. It also treats its contestants in a humane manner, which is not something that you often see in this genre.

Now, we get to the bad news that as of right now, there is no official renewal for season 2. Will that change over the next several months? It’s at least possible. We do think that Apple TV+ loves the idea behind the show, as well as the serious credibility it offers within the industry.

Now comes the big question

How did season 1 actually perform? The streaming service does not release any of their viewing figures publicly, so we are at a point right now where we are left wondering about that on the outside.

The one thing going against the show is that despite of all the star power behind the scenes, we’re not sure that there were that many viewers aware of it. That could change, but it is going to require a little bit of promotion after the fact. Hence, the big reason why we’re not spoiling anything within this article. Watch for yourself, and remember that those who do especially over the next month will give the show a better chance at a future.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

