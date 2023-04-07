Hello Tomorrow! season 1 finale: How did Jack’s story ‘end’?

The Hello Tomorrow! season 1 finale has now come and gone on Apple TV+, but what did it offer when it comes to closure? Well, let’s just say that there is a good bit of room to debate about that.

For most of the first season, what we saw was Billy Crudup’s character promise big hopes and dreams, while at the same time also failing to fulfill some of the basic ones for his own family. This past-meets-future series was at its core really about relationships more so than anything else.

But did the rocket actually launch? Well, in the closing minutes it did, and with Jack and his family on the ground. You can make an argument that Jack did learn at least something over the course of this series, at least when it meant coming back with Joe to the house and having an emotional reunion with Marie. Is this the beginning of something?

Well, you can argue that this finale does work as a series finale, at least in that it gives us a significant evolution of Jack from where he was at the beginning. Also, so much about this show was characters heading up for the Moon and at this point, it does seem like people are on the way.

Will everyone get up to the Moon someday?

Well, we’re not so sure about that. So much of this show was about illusion; it was, in some way, a big part of who Jack was and what defined a lot of his work.

Let’s just say this — there’s a reason why one of the last moments of the finale was questioning Jac’s happiness.

Was this a strange ending? Sure, but it does also make a little bit of sense that we see something fulfilled but also a lingering emptiness. This is a representation of the main character himself, after all.

What did you think overall about the events of the Hello Tomorrow! season 1 finale at Apple TV+?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments!

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

