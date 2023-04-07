Is Boris Kodjoe leaving Station 19 and his role of Robert Sullivan? At this point, we understand why there would be questions out there.

As for the reason why, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with what we know about the show as of right now. It looks as though Dixon is currently threatening to expose the relationship between Robert and Ross, and that leaves Maya to figure out what to do with some of that information. Based solely on the promo for what lies ahead right now, it is easy to make the assumption that we are going to be seeing Robert threaten to leave.

So could that actually happen? That is the subject up for debate right now but for the time being, we should go ahead and note that there is no evidence that Kodjoe is leaving the show. He’s been an important part of it for quite a long time. He has also certainly gone through a lot over the years, whether you are thinking about his relationship with Andy, the downfall of that, and then also where things stand in his life at this point.

When the dust settles, let’s just hope that there are is some good drama coming up here, and an ending that we don’t end up seeing coming for this story. After all, we don’t see Maya as the sort of person who is going to automatically align with Dixon; it feels pretty darn clear at this point that Dixon does not know her altogether well. We tend to think instead that we’re going to be seeing this character move forward in a very different direction, one where she potentially sells him out.

Hopefully, though, the writers don’t make us linger on any of this; it would be nice to get more answers sooner rather than later.

Do you think that Boris Kodjoe could be leaving Station 19 and the role of Sullivan?

