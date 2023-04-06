Station 19 season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Chaos swirls around Theo

You are going to have a chance to see Station 19 season 6 episode 14 arrive on ABC next week — want to learn more about it now?

Well, “Get It All Out” is going to be an episode that revolves, at least in part, around emotion. After all, there’s going to be a need for a lot of characters to vent about Theo. Let’s just say that his way of leading will not be for everyone.

To get a few more details, check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 14 synopsis below:

Emotions boil over at the station as the team chafes against Theo’s leadership style. Carina enlists Ben and Maya to help her with a patient in an uncomfortable position. Natasha and Sullivan’s relationship hits a roadblock.

(TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In general, we expect there be a lot of clashes through the remainder of the season, largely because there’s an almost-constant clash of leadership at the stop of the Station. Where are things eventually going to go? We still think it’s going to end with Andy leading things as Captain, but we know that she only wants the job when she can have it permanently — and at this point, it’s pretty clear that she deserves it. She’s brought SO much effort and heart to the place for years, and that allows her to forge yet another bond with her father.

Remember…

Even though we’re into the month of April at the moment, there is still a lot of story to come the rest of the season! Keep watching every week, and also prepare for a few more surprises. We do think the writers are taking their time setting things up before they find a way to have your jaws on the ground.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 6 episode 14?

How do you think we’re going to see things play out to the end of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll also have more news soon that we don’t want you to miss, so stay tuned…

(Photo: ABC.)

