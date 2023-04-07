The Resident season 7: Could it be saved after cancellation?

After the brutal, sad cancellation news today at Fox, is there any chance that The Resident season 7 is going to happen somewhere else?

Let’s face it — the moment that the cancellation news came in, we knew that this question was going to be raised. It was hard to envision a reason why it wouldn’t be. We are talking here all about a really successful show that had a great run, but one of the things about having a passionate audience tends to be that you never want it to end.

The good news for The Resident is that it is ending without any sort of enormous cliffhanger. The bad news, however, is obvious: Not having a chance to see any more of the series down the road.

Are there some good possible homes still out there? If there was, Hulu would make the most sense given that it is the streaming home for the series already, and they should always be looking for some more outstanding content.

Yet, Hulu is going through its own period of transformation at the moment, and that is without even mentioning the fact that Matt Czuchry may already have another gig lined up in the upcoming season of American Horror Story over at FX.

For the time being…

We think the odds are pretty low that The Resident lands somewhere else. We don’t mean that as a slight against this particular show but rather, a realistic assessment at where the industry is right now as a whole. The vast majority of series out there are not landing elsewhere after cancellations. It was always a relative rarity, and that is before even getting into this particular point where shows are more and more expensive to keep on board.

No matter what happens in the future, let’s just be grateful that this series lasted as long as it did.

Are you still hoping that The Resident could exist somewhere else after being canceled on Fox?

