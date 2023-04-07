The Resident canceled; season 7 not happening at Fox

We’ve been hoping for a last-minute miracle for quite some time but unfortunately, it is now official: The Resident season 7 will not be happening at Fox.

Tonight, TV Insider confirmed the news that the medical drama is over, and it comes after weeks of evidence that things were heading in this direction. Props and costumes were put up for sale, for starters, and that was before Fox renewed some other shows like Alert and Accused. Meanwhile, they’re also working towards another medical drama being on the air next season; the moment we heard that, the more obvious it seemed that this show was being phased out.

The good news for The Resident is that it ended in a way that offered some reasonable closure, as the season 6 finale did not contain some jaw-dropping cliffhanger. Yet, it was clear that the cast and producers were interested in making more, as this show took a serious look at corruption in medicine and worked hard to separate itself from every other project out there.

Despite lower ratings over the past few years, there were some reasons for Fox to bring this show back. For starters, it had a loyal audience; also, it expands all over the world in a way that some other programs do not.

We do tend to think that if The Resident had been a series produced in-house, there would be a stronger chance that we’d be able to see it again down the road. However, that’s just not something that we are lucky enough to really see. Fox doesn’t profit from the show the same way that they would in that particular situation and we do tend to think that as the years go on and on, networks are going to grow increasingly reluctant to take on projects from outside studios.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

