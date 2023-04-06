Why is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Maggie Pierce?

Why is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and her role of Maggie Pierce? You may have heard about this exit recently and next week, it is officially coming to a head. The actress is departing with an epic two-hour installment, and we hope that it really does her character and the past several years justice.

Now, let’s go ahead and get more into the why. Is there a reason why we’re seeing this happen? Well, let’s just say that it is all about what she wants out of her future — there is nothing controversial here, and it is simply a matter of her wanting to do other things.

Here is some of what McCreary had to say in a statement (per Entertainment Weekly) about her decision to leave:

“After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy … I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

The aforementioned report notes that there is a chance we see Maggie again down the road, so that probably means you can rule out any possibility of the writers killing her off at the last minute. (Thank goodness.)

For now, we can just sit back and hope that there are some great scenes for Kelly leading up to her character’s farewell. It certainly seems like it is one that will allow her an opportunity to shine.

