Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Given the content we know is coming up on the show at this point, it makes sense to want more. Also, it makes sense to want it as soon as humanly possible!

After all, consider where we are in the story: George and Mary’s relationship seems on the verge of utter collapse, Sheldon will be moving away from Texas soon, and we know that we’re really not that far away from the death of his father. While we don’t anticipate these events all happening this season, the story of Young Sheldon may be somewhat on borrowed time. There are reasons why rumors suggest that season 7 could be the end.

Unfortunately, here is where we’ve got some bad news: There is no new episode tonight and moving forward, the schedule will be somewhat scattershot. There is an installment on April 13, a hiatus, and then another one on April 27.

What can we do at this point to prepare you for what lies ahead? Well, at least we have a pair of episode synopses that are well-worth diving into. Go ahead and check those out below…

Season 6 episode 17, “A German Folk Song and an Actual Adult” – Georgie goes on a birthday date and Mary confronts Brenda about her relationship with George. Also, Sheldon takes an interest in Missy’s favorite TV show, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 13 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 6 episode 18, “Little Green Men and a Fella’s Marriage Proposal” – Sheldon wants to search for life on other planets and Mandy answers Georgie’s marriage proposal. Also, Missy is caught between two friends, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 27 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

When is the finale coming?

Think in May, and that is when we are most likely going to get a good sense as to exactly what the future holds. Be prepared for that, and let’s also hope that there are some more reasons to laugh every single step of the way.

