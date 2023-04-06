Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Is Dan Szabo getting evicted?

Is Dan Szabo getting evicted during tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode? Based on the latest Digital Daily drop, it seems that way.

Without further ado, here is what we can say: Dan’s almost certainly a goner, unless he does manage to figure out some remarkable, last-second plan to convince people. Multiple players have already told him that his goose is cooked and because of that, there are not many other options out there for him.

Also, it doesn’t help that he’s already had an argument with Ty about allegations that he and Zach were out to get him in the game once upon a time. It also doesn’t help that Dan is up on the block against Ty’s own showmance in Claudia, which has to be one of the least-fun showmances in history. There’s just not that much compelling content here and we’ve already seen them clash on both a game and personal level.

Claudia has done some campaigning, for sure — and she’s also already planned out her speech.

Dan’s biggest mistake

A lot of it is him not really getting to know a lot of the house until a little bit late in the game. He also aligned with some of the wrong people and got a bit of bad luck with Santina winning the “secret” Head of Household. After all, she has more of an incentive to go after him at this point than almost any other person in the game. Just look at some of the history that is there — she’s already nominated him before and because of that, she knows that someday, he will go after her.

Ultimately, it never felt like Dan was going to be a power-player down the road and for the same of the game, it’s probably better that he leaves now. For those wondering about Daniel saving Ty, it does make some sense for his game — also, there will be plenty of time to go after him again down the road.

