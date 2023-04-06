Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? Given that both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are, doesn’t it make some sense?

Well, let’s just say that this is where we have some of the rather unfortunate news to hand down. Last week’s new episode of the Hilary Swank series was the big finale and now, we have to wait and see if the show comes back for another season — and when it comes to that, there is a chance that we could be stuck waiting for a good while still.

While technically, the network could give out a renewal at any given point, Alaska Daily is a show that is very much on the bubble right now. With that, we would throw it in there with the likes of many of the other shows in this same category — think along the lines here of Big Sky, Will Trent, and The Company You Keep. Meanwhile, it also is to be determined if the entire The Rookie franchise is coming back, or if The Good Doctor’s spin-off The Good Lawyer will get a green light. For the time being, it feels like the flagship show is 100% safe.

Ultimately, the fate of Alaska Daily is likely going to come down to how the series performs in DVR and streaming — and also how much ABC really values having a star of Swank’s caliber on the schedule. It is true that it isn’t that often that you’re able to get a huge name working on network TV, but is it enough to offset lower ratings?

By early May, we should have all of this sorted out. That is, after all, when most of the broadcast networks finalize their schedules for the fall.

