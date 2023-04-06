1923 season 2: What we expect from Paramount+ in April

We do know that 1923 season 2 is going to be huge hit for Paramount+ no matter when we get it — even if there is somewhat of a wait ahead. The real question here is how long of a wait we are talking about here, and then also what can you expect the streaming service to reveal along the way.

Well, the bad news is that if you are hoping for some big-time news over the course of April, you’re probably going to be disappointed … but there is a chance we find out a little more info not too long after that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

While there isn’t a whole lot confirmed about 1923 season 2 as of yet when it comes to filming, it does seem like a tentative plan could be for it to start in the summer. We don’t want to sit here and say that the entirety of the show’s future revolves around just one actor in Harrison Ford, his schedule is going to play a big role in what happens from here. That feels pretty darn clear at this point. Not only does he have this show, but he has another season of Shrinking to film at some point. Then, he also needs to promote his upcoming Indiana Jones movie. That’s a lot that is on his plate.

The only chance we could get more news this month is if one of the actors does an interview about another project and something drops in along the way. However, they may not be able to offer up many teases. Remember that they may not have seen any scrips; all they could do is specualte.

Are we going to get season 2 this year?

Anything could still happen with the show, but at the moment, we do think there’s a good chance … but be patient. Once again, it will come back to filming.

Related – Check out some more news on 1923 right now, including what we can expect for the story

What are you most hoping to learn from 1923 season 2 over the course of this month?

Be sure to share below, and also come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







