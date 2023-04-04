1923 season 2: Where it stands as a Paramount+ priority

Amidst all of the talk as of late about Yellowstone season 5 and the behind-the-scenes delays, you can argue that 1923 season 2 is getting overshadowed. Is that understandable? Sure, if only because this is a prequel and it exists solely on the basis of some established source material.

With that being said, though, it does not change the fact that we want more news on the Paramount+ series within the near future.

So just how big of a priority is the show at the streaming service? In a word, it’s huge, and it’s hard to even specify that in exact terms. Remember that Yellowstone, despite being the top hit on the Paramount Network, is actually not on Paramount+ the streaming service. It remains, for now, a streaming exclusive over at Peacock.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ needs to prioritize 1923 over the coming months to not only draw more subscriptions, but also promote the other shows — especially from executive producer Taylor Sheridan. This is one of the reasons why we anticipate it launching before upcoming seasons of Tulsa King and then also Mayor of Kingstown, which we imagine are each going to have hefty audiences in their own right. Both of those shows have big-name stars, but neither have the Yellowstone name. Also, 1923 still has one of the biggest movie stars of all time in Harrison Ford.

There are some other reasons to think that Ford’s series will come back before the other ones in the Sheridan umbrella. Remember for a moment here that Tulsa King season 2 still needs a showrunner and beyond just that, Mayor of Kingstown needs time for Jeremy Renner to recover from a life-threatening accident. (Also, it has not been renewed for more episodes as of yet.

For now, we’re expecting 1923 season 2 to launch by the end of the year. We’ll see if that sticks.

What are you most excited to check out when it comes to 1923 season 2 at some point down the road?

