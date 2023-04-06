Chicago PD season 10 episode 19 promo: Atwater’s father returns

Just in case you were hoping to see more drama on Chicago PD season 10 episode 19, we have a good sense that it’s coming. Just think of what we saw in the promo for next week!

There are clearly a few different big events that we could see play out from start to finish here, but we should begin with this: Atwater’s father is coming back to the show. We haven’t seen him in a little while, but he could be tied to something that makes his son concerned. What is Lew up to? Why is where he is? There are so many different questions to wonder.

Of course, what we can at least say for now is that this is setting up to be a really great story for LaRoyce Hawkins, and it does allow the show to continue doing what they have for most of the season: Give us really great, character-centric stories. Burgess has one overcoming her trauma, Upton had everything going on with Jefferson White’s character (plus the exit of Halstead), and then we also have Ruzek’s operation and the danger that he is consistently facing.

Of course, the thing about Atwater’s father is that there is always potential to bring him back at some other point down the road. You have some opportunities to do things here that you would not be afforded with a lot of other storylines. That is just a reminder of how strong family bonds can be, even after Kevin and his dad have a fraught relationship.

Unfortunately, there isn’t all that much else that we can say about this episode as of yet (there is no synopsis), but we tend to think more will become available in due time.

Related – Get more news now on Chicago PD season 10, including when this episode airs

How do you think we are going to see Atwater’s father involved as we move into Chicago PD season 10 episode 19?

Do you think this could play out long-term? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







