Chicago PD season 10 episode 19 return date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, why wouldn’t you want a Chicago PD season 10 episode 19 return date? It goes without saying that there is a LOT to discuss here.

So where should we begin? Well, there’s no reason to stall when it comes to handing out some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the show next week. The same goes for the week after. Instead, we are going to be stuck waiting until at least April 26 to see the next chapter of the crime drama.

Will it prove to be worth the wait? We do tend to think so for a number of reasons. We’ve seen some big movement when it comes to several stories at the moment, with the biggest one being Burgess and Ruzek getting back together romantically. We hope that this continues, but we also have to be aware of a major potential threat coming around the corner still.

(Unfortunately, at the time of this writing there are no further details on Chicago PD season 10 episode 19 — let’s hope that changes over the next several days.)

Let’s be real for a moment here — Chicago PD is a show that loves its major cases, peril, and cliffhangers. Don’t be shocked if we get another one at the end of the season…

But is that the end of the series?

Don’t count on that. While nothing has been confirmed at the time of this writing, we would say that we’re cautiously optimistic right now that you are going to be seeing the show come back for a season 11. There’s no reason for that not to happen!

In general, we do tend to think that all three shows in the franchise are going to be brought back at once. That’s something that we have seen in the past, so why wouldn’t history repeat itself again? That just feels like the smart move to make.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 10 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

