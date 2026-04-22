Survivor 50 episode 9: Jimmy Fallon teases appearance, advantage

For those unaware, Survivor 50 episode 9 is going to continue the recent trend (for better or worse) of having celebrities involved in the show. This time around, it is Jimmy Fallon who will be playing some sort of role in an advantage.

Is it interesting that CBS is not hyping this up all that much? If you look back at the trailer heading into the season, you know that Christian mentioned that the Tonight Show host could end up somehow radically changing his game. We don’t think it is much of a spoiler here to connect some dots. (Side thought: Is the network not promoting Fallon so much after the backlash to a certain country star’s role in a recent reward?)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

Anyway, in a new interview with Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson (watch here), Fallon indicates that his appearance-of-sorts is coming in Wednesday night’s new Survivor 50 episode, and it is going to be bonkers. Do we believe him? Absolutely. Are all these twists needed? That’s what we are still skeptical of at the moment.

We do think that there are a lot of aspects to the season that are well-intentioned, but it also feels like from the outside looking in, the show would have been better suited to have fewer cameos, more days, and a chance to let more of the cast really play the game. Given that this is an iconic milestone season, it should in some way feel like the hardest to win. We are not sure that we are getting that, even if we have seen some impressive plays and some unpredictable moments so far.

In the end, we just hope that if Christian does get involved with this twist, it isn’t the sole thing that sends him out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Survivor 50 now, including some sneak peeks for what is ahead

What are you most eager to see heading into Survivor 50 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to score some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







