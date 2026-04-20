Survivor 50 episode 9 sneak peek: A target on Rick Devens

The more that we hear heading into Survivor 50 episode 9 on CBS, the more one thing starts to feel abundantly clear: Rick Devens has not done himself any favors with his fake idol stunt at the last Tribal Council.

Did he really need to do it? That’s up for debate, given that Chrissy & Coach may have gone home regardless. Yet, he clearly felt paranoid and chose to default to what worked so well for him the first time he played. For some other players in the game, they appreciate it now — but mostly because it gives a lot of people a group target to go after moving forward.

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If you head over to the link here, you can see a couple of sneak peeks that make this abundantly clear. Cirie, for example, is very-much aware of the fact that she is a huge threat out there, and anything that can be done to have someone else take some heat is good for her. She talks about that with Ozzy, who we tend to think is her #1 at this point.

Meanwhile, in a separate preview we see Aubry tell Jonathan that she is fine to jump ship on Devens, also suggesting that going to the end with the nerdy players in Emily, Christian, and Rick may not be in her best interest. She’s right in that, as the other three have played together from the beginning and she’s #4 in this group. She’s also doing something smart here in pivoting to a guy who may need allies after the Coach / Chrissy vote-out. Even if she doesn’t work with him long-term, we see this as Aubry correcting one of the bigger mistakes from the first time she played, where she didn’t have the best social game with some of the alpha-bro personalities. Not all of that was her fault but still.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 50, including other teases for what is to come

Who do you think will be voted out next on Survivor 50 episode 9?

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