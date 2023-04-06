Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We’ve been lucky to have both it and Station 19 on the air for a good stretch of time. Will that trend continue?

Well, let’s go ahead and share the good news here that once again, we’re going to see more installments on the air! That is going to play out in the traditional order, but there will be a crossover of sorts that plays out. Chandra Wilson will be appearing on Station 19 but still, that happens so regularly at this point that it feels like a normal part of things. There will be important stuff that happens across the board, and we know that with Grey’s Anatomy in particular, we are going to be setting the stage for the eventual exit of Kelly McCreary. It’s not going to be happening this week; rather, you are going to see it on the other side.

Without further ado, check out some more details on the next two episodes below…

Station 19 season 6 episode 13, “It’s All Gonna Break” – The crew finds themselves in the middle of a family dispute and a renovation that’s gone off the rails. Ben crashes as Bailey and Carina go undercover at a crisis pregnancy center. Travis preps with Eli for a mayoral town hall.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 13, “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” – A bull rider shows up at Grey Sloan with severe injuries, forcing Maggie, Amelia, Owen and Blue to examine their own biases. Elsewhere, Simone can’t find anyone to be her maid of honor, and Mika takes drastic measures to pay down her student debt.

By the end of these two episodes, at the very least we’re going to be getting a stronger sense as to what Maggie decides and how her exit is coming about. We’ve lost Meredith, but at least we know that she is going to be coming back.

Related – What do you think the future will be for Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy?

What do you want to see tonight on both Station 19 and then Grey’s Anatomy?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







