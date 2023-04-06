Magnum PI season 5 finale filming underway

What a journey that we’ve gone on over the past year when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 — and now, a chapter is starting to close.

Not too long ago, we shared the official title for episode 20, otherwise known as the big finale. Now, we’re hearing that filming is officially underway in Hawaii. This will probably take place for at least the next week or two and then, the cast and crew are done. It concludes a part of the process that began all the way back last spring when CBS canceled the show. NBC saved it after weeks of negotiations, gave it a hefty order, and has done their best to get it to succeed.

The people we feel for the most right now are the cast and crew on the ground, mostly because they are working with so much uncertainty. Nobody can speak to whether or not this is the end of the season, or the end of the series. Because the second half of Magnum PI season 5 won’t premiere until at least the fall, there is no incentive for the network to rush things along.

Personally, we tend to think that the entire team will be prepared for anything on the other side of this season wrapping. After all, they’ve already been canceled once after expecting to be renewed for more episodes; we have a hard time thinking that they’d get blindsided by any news all over again.

Is there hope for more?

Absolutely, and we’ve mapped out a lot of that already from a ratings point of view. We personally think that a season 6 is going to happen, but if you want to make sure, remember to keep watching live, on your DVR, or streaming via Peacock.

For the record, we also expect that the finale is going to be stuffed full of action, drama, romance, and a whole lot more. Basically, everything that you have loved from this season in particular.

Related – Check out more news regarding Magnum PI season 5, including the aforementioned finale title

What do you think we’re going to see on the Magnum PI season 5 finale title?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







