Power Book IV: Force season 2 star talks return date ‘soon’

Are we going to be getting news on a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date soon? We know that there’s a real desire to get news on the show, and it’s mostly a matter of when Starz chooses to announce it.

Yet, we can at least say this — according to start Joseph Sikora, we could be getting some sort of update before too long — though we know time is a relative thing and the whole nature of the show’s potential release could be a little bit unpredictable.

What we can at least do right now is share what Joseph had to say recently in a post on Twitter:

Good Times! @STARZ gonna announce the new season of @ForceStarz soooon!!!!

How soon is he talking here? That’s where a certain degree of uncertainty enters the picture, but we’ll at least say this: We do think it makes sense for Starz to say something before Power Book II: Ghost season 3 wraps up. After all, you want to give viewers something to look forward to before that show wraps up!

Also, you should remember this…

There is a chance that season 3 of Ghost will at least reference the world of Force in some way. Remember that the end of the first season of the Tommy Egan show we had an Easter egg featuring Jenna and Blanca, two characters who are a major part of this show.

Of course, the crazy thing is that by the time that Force comes out, it may be a good 16-18 months after the first season first launched. A lot of the delay seems to be due to the split between Starz and Lionsgate jamming up their programming. It is certainly not tied to production of the show not being wrapped up; that’s been done for a while!

