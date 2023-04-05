Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 3 air date: Who killed Elsie?

Following the two-part premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to learn about Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 3? Also, who really killed Elsie? There is a good bit to talk through in this piece — that much is clear.

First and foremost, though, we should note that the Cecily Strong / Keegan-Michael Key musical comedy is back next week. Just like many other shows at the aforementioned streaming service, we had a multi-episode premiere designed for the purpose of making us hooked. As we move forward from here, we’re going to have a chance to see new installments every single week. We’ve got a new setting in Schmicago that is dark, brooding, and also still full of glitz and glamor.

Of course, things aren’t so great for Josh, who is currently wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of Elsie Vale. What really happened to her? We suppose that this will be the central mystery in between all the cabaret and musical numbers, and it could be a little while before we get answers.

For the time being, we simply suggest that you check out the Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 3 synopsis below. (For those wondering, the title here is “Bells and Whistles.”)

While Josh spends time on the run with Topher and the tribe, Melissa explores Schmicago looking for clues and uncovers a family secret.

Beyond just the murder mystery and all of the fun stuff you’re going to see across season 2 at large, one other thing that you’ll continue to see her is a fantastic cast. We don’t think this will come as a jaw-dropping surprise to anyone out there, but these people really must enjoy working with each other. There’s so much fun energy in all of these scenes and while the show is meta, it isn’t so much so to the point of being obnoxious. It tows the line wonderfully, and the musical numbers at least make sense for the characters.

