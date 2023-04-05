The Flash season 9 episode 19 return date: Stephen Amell returns!

After tonight’s all-new episode, it makes SO much sense to want The Flash season 9 episode 9 return date on The CW. After all, there’s a chance you’ve heard some big things about it already!

First and foremost, we should note that there are some big returns happening in this episode, whether it be Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West, David Ramsey as John Diggle, or Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork. This is also one directed by cast member Danielle Panabaker. The title here is “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To,” and we certainly think that this is going to be a lot of fun from start to finish. Why wouldn’t it be, all things considered? It’s nostalgic, dramatic, and hopefully also sets the stage for the endgame.

The unfortunate news here is that you’re going to be waiting a long time in order to see it back — the plan for now is that The Flash season 9 episode 9 will air on Wednesday, April 26.

Why the long hiatus? We tend to think that it’s twofold. First and foremost, the post-production team needs time to work their magic. Also, there is a real desire to have a number of episodes air during the crucial May sweeps period, if at all possible.

What does Stephen Amell have to say here?

If you wanted another tease, we do think the man behind Oliver Queen has a good one! Speaking to TVLine, he emphases that the return was “really special,” adding that “We’re there to play the hits, man … We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel.”

We’re just happy that in the end here, there’s going to be a chance to pay homage to how the Arrowverse really started so many years ago. Oliver was there at the beginning, and it only feels right that we get to see him again for old times’ sake.

As for how he shows up, given what happened to Oliver during Crisis On Infinite Earths, that remains to be seen.

