Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Is the eviction plan set?

Tomorrow night on Big Brother Canada 11 we are going to see the latest eviction set in stone … but what can you expect to see?

Well, at the moment let’s just say that it feels fairly close to unanimous as to who is going. Based on what we’ve seen from the newest Digital Daily, Dan is almost certainly going to be sent out versus Claudia. Both have been campaigning but in the end, he just doesn’t seem to have many votes. He also may have tried to distance himself from Ty at one point, which caused even more problems when it comes to the campaign.

Meanwhile, there have been some arguments in the house — with Santina seemingly at the center of them. One involved her and Kuzie, and the other involved her and Claudia. It does seem like most of the house either suspects she is the anonymous Head of Household or they’ve outright figured it out; either way, Santina still isn’t making a ton of inroads following her actions early on in the game.

While all of this drama is going on, we also have Daniel elsewhere trying to throw some distrust on Hope … which shouldn’t be a big shock. He’s close / close-ish to Ty and at this point, Hope is one of the reasons why Ty and Zach’s game went up in smoke as much as it is. Granted, a part of this has to do simply with the fact that the guys handled the Hope – letter situation the way that they did.

Who is in the best spot right now?

That’s a really good question, mostly because things are so messy right now and we have limited information. We may be siding towards Jonathan right now, mostly because he is so well-liked and doesn’t come across like he is playing too hard.

Yet, we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks in the game.

