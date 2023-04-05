Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med? Dean Archer’s health…

Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med following what you see tonight on NBC? Going into this installment, let’s make one thing clear: We were worried about Dean Archer.

If you’re wondering why, let’s just say that the synopsis for this installment indicated that Dean Archer could be in some danger as he struggles with his health. If there is one thing that Chicago Med and all medical dramas love, it is finding a way to get their doctors to become patients at some point. It is potentially all the more impactful with a guy like Archer, who has such a history of being a major thorn in a lot of people’s sides.

Does the show want you to be worried about Archer? Absolutely, but this is where we’ll remind you that at the time of this writing, there is no insight out there suggesting that we’re going to be seeing Weber leave the show. Also, if that does happen, we have a hard time thinking it’s going to be taking place in a random May episode.

Instead, consider this: There are several episodes coming up in May, including the finale. That is where we tend to expect a little bit more when it comes to drama.

So what actually happened tonight?

Rest assured — we’ll have more updates before the episode wraps.

