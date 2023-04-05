SEAL Team season 7: Is a major time jump ahead?

As we get ourselves excited for SEAL Team season 7 on Paramount+, there is of course so much to think about with the story.

Take, for starters, the fact that season 6 ended on what was a rather emotional cliffhanger, one that put the future of Bravo Team into a certain degree of flux. Is the unit going to be shut down — or, are we going to see some of these characters go down a different path? There are a lot of interesting things well worth wondering, at least for the time being.

Of course, the writers have not said too much about whether or not there could be a time jump, and we suppose it’s possible we could get one during the season. Heck, we could get that within the premiere itself! Given that so much of this season is about seeing Jason and the team out operating in the field, we’re not sure that the writers are going to deviate too much from that where they’re all sidelined for an extended period of time. If there isn’t a time jump, there’s a chance we could see that.

For the time being, here is perhaps the best of both worlds — there’s a chance that we get a time jump and yet, flash back to the moment that the team learns that they are sticking around.

What else a time jump could accomplish

Well, it’s an opportunity for them to heal to some extent from Clay’s death, and we could also check in here and there on where everyone is in the time that follows. There’s a chance for a number of surprises over the course of the new season — think in terms of drama, action, and maybe new personal side plots.

Our expectation, at least for now, is that we could see the show back at some point in the fall.

Do you think that there’s going to be a big time jump ahead on SEAL Team season 7?

