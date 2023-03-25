SEAL Team season 7 trailer: When can we expect it?

Is it too early for us to see a SEAL Team season 7 trailer from Paramount+? Absolutely — the show has yet to begin filming!

With that being said, though, you would be silly to think that we are not already anticipating some of what lies ahead, especially since there is potential for so much great stuff over the next batch of episodes. We have questions about the future of Bravo Team, and also the physical and mental health of some of the SEALs. When you think that alone, there is a lot of great stuff we could be seeing. Also, you have the unit still grieving over the loss of Clay, whose presence could be felt even if Max Thieriot is gone from the show.

So when will you be able to see all of this good stuff in a trailer? We’re already starting to actively think about that, and we have an approximate date dancing around in our head already: Summer. Why not have something out at that point? Once you get around to late July or August, a decent amount of the season could be filmed — that is, provided production begins a little bit earlier on in the spring. (Remember that our personal expectation is that we do end up seeing new episodes start up at some point around September.)

First things first, we should note that we don’t anticipate that Paramount+ is going to necessarily give us some huge, 150-second trailer with a ton of content from throughout the season. If we can just get a minute-long clip teasing the future of Bravo Team after the events of this past finale, that will be enough to whet our appetite.

Of course, we do wonder if this trailer would also address the long-term future of the show, as well. We hope that season 7 is not the final season but if it is, it’s better to know in advance that it’s happening.

