The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Showrunner change’s impact

For those who have not heard, there is one major change behind the scenes as we get set for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 to premiere. What are we talking about here? Well, after years at the helm Bruce Miller is focusing his attention more on the sequel series The Testaments. He will write episodes of the final season, but Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang are going to handle the day-to-day operations of the Elisabeth Moss series moving forward.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, let’s move now to the next question: What some of this means for the long-term future, and if it does actually mean anything at all…

Of course, we know that there is always a concern when a show has a new boss behind the scenes, but this is not something to be altogether concerned about. Both Tuchman and Chang already worked on The Handmaid’s Tale, and this is not some sort of outside hire close to the endgame.

From the outside looking in, it also does not appear as though this is going to have a significant impact on the schedule or ultimate plans as to when the remaining episodes are going to air. For the past several weeks, it has felt clear that season 6 would enter production in the mid-to-late summer, and that potentially could set up a premiere date in the first half of 2024. We don’t foresee any of that changing. There is still a considerable amount of time to figure all of that out.

In the end…

Don’t view this as some seismic shift at all to the world of The Handmaid’s Tale. You are still going to see the show that you’ve come to know and love, and we hope that the end is compelling, dramatic, and very much worthy of the entire journey that we’ve been on for some many years.

