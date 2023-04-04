Virgin River season 5: Is it Netflix’s top summer show?

Do you find yourselves interested in seeing Virgin River season 5? We wouldn’t blame you, especially given the way that season 4 ended. Also, let’s remember the fact that at this point, we are also almost nine months removed from the launch of season 4 on Netflix.

It is pretty easy to have a lot of opinions about the binge-watching model. Let’s just put it like this — there are absolutely times where it is easy to be overjoyed when it comes to what we get from it. However, there are also occasions where it is easy to be frustrated. Because everyone watches the whole season in just a matter of days, it makes the wait all the more unbearable … which then brings us back to where we are right now.

Is season 5 of Virgin River, because of the long wait and the anticipation, going to be the streamer’s top show this summer? While it may be somewhat hard to determine that for certain without knowing the numbers, we do think that it will be promoted as such.

Just consider for the moment some of the other contenders — you have Manifest, for example, which could end up delivering a rather huge audience when it does come on the streaming service. However, at the same time there is a chance that it airs before we even get to the summer. (Don’t be surprised if it comes out in early June.) Then, you have The Witcher season 3 — it could come out in August or September, but there are some huge questions there creatively after a polarizing prequel and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

One of the things that Virgin River has always had going for it is that it generates a TON of viewership proportional to its budget, and that’s something that most other broadcasters would beg to have. This is why we anticipate Netflix really angling for it to deliver its biggest audience to date when it comes to immediate viewing — also, why it could end up getting an early renewal.

