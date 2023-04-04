The Mandalorian season 3: Should Grogu talk? EP discusses

Are we going to have an opportunity to hear Grogu speak on The Mandalorian season 3 at some point in the future? This is certainly a subject for lively debate behind the scenes, and for many different reasons.

Well, for starters, there are so many people who love Grogu the way that he is! It’s also not as though he is incapable of communicating already. Just think back to earlier this season, where we heard a garbled version of “this is the way.” That may be the closest thing we get to a coherent sentence in quite some time.

Of course, there are still a LOT of conversations behind the scenes all about how much communication there should be, and also what the writers could be planning even beyond this season. Speaking to Insider, executive producer Dave Filoni had the following to say when it comes to his conversations with Jon Favreau on the subject:

“We talk about how much would that change him or how much do we change him? We really like him how he is. It’s hard. It’s a great question. It’s definitely something we think about and you know, I think it depends how much farther we go forward. I don’t know.”

We certainly do think there are opportunities to embrace this debate for many years to come, mostly because Favreau has indicated that he does not have some sort of super-specific ending in mind for The Mandalorian. By virtue of that alone, it is easy to envision a world in which this show goes on for a handful of additional years and there are more unique and interesting stories to tell. That could raise the dilemma about Grogu further.

For at least the rest of the season, though, some mumbles and coos may be all we get and in the end, that’s okay.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

