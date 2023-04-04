Succession season 4 episode 3: ‘Connor’s Wedding’ run time

As you get prepared for Succession season 4 episode 3 on HBO this weekend, how massive of a story will “Connor’s Wedding” be? We know that when it comes to the event itself, this is certainly something that will be massive. As a matter of fact, that’s what Connor Roy wants! Remember that we have already seen this man discuss the prospects of having a big spectacle that features the likes of jetpacks, a rapper, and the Statue of Liberty.

Well, Connor probably won’t have all of that, but what he does look to have here is the largest episode of the fourth season to date.

According to some early listings from the aforementioned network (which are always subject to change), you are going to see episode 3 run for an hour and five minutes. Of course, that will be cut a few minutes shorter when you take out the credits, but it still cements further that we are going to get a pretty ambitious story here. We’re hoping for one that has a handful of surprises at its center, plus also some opportunities to see various characters shine from the pack. Obviously Connor will be in the spotlight, but there are business deals all around him.

So who is going to wreck the ceremony? Logan is top contender, mostly because he may be too preoccupied with Matsson to even show up. Roman’s also up there, at least if his siblings figure out that he is talking to their father behind their back and could be looking to look up the deal. This is where a lot of his insecurities do come home to roost here.

Rest assured that with there only being eight episodes left of Succession, all of them will be big in their own way. Since there is no synopsis out there for “Connor’s Wedding,” we do at least have a small shred of mystery here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

