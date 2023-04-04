Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Why no return date commitment?

Over the weekend, the folks at Paramount made one thing very clear: They aren’t committing to a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date. Heck, they aren’t even committing to a return date for production as of right now.

If you’ve been on the internet over the past few days, then you’ve already seen the cavalcade of negative headlines that are understandably surrounding the show’s PaleyFest panel. We feel bad for some of the actors who stepped in after Kevin Costner and much of the cast / Taylor Sheridan dropped out. They were put in a spot where they weren’t what viewers were expecting and there was inevitable disappointment with that. There’s also disappointment with the lack of messaging from the network other than them saying they are hopeful there will be a way to get Costner and the rest of the cast back on set soon.

The ultimate reason why there is no return date commitment is, at least at this point, really simple: Nothing is locked in and at this point, nobody wants to offer any false hope. We tend to think that behind closed doors, there is a real hope that we’re going to see the show back on the air this fall — mostly because that gives them a good six or seven months to film a half-dozen episodes and edit them together. Even if production does not actually kick off until we get around to the summer, that is still plenty of time.

Unfortunately, everything can still change — this is why the lack of major cast members at PaleyFest is so disconcerting. Even if there were viable scheduling reasons why so many of them could not attend, it absolutely does feel like a worrying sign that no one knows exactly what is going on here.

We do think that eventually, the picture will become clearer — remember that this show makes millions upon a millions of dollars and in the end, money trumps everything. Unfortunately, we will just be waiting for a little while longer to get to that point.

