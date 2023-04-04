FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 17: Colette McDermott guests

Next week on FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 17, let’s just say there is going to be a really fun family reunion. After all, you will have a chance to see Colette McDermott, daughter of series star Dylan McDermott, have a significant guest spot.

So what is going to take place in this story across the board? Let’s just say that this episode is a reminder that the job never stops for Remy Scott and his team, even in the aftermath of the three-part crossover event. Take a look at the season 4 episode 17 synopsis for more:

“The Miseducation of Metcalf 2” – The team jumps into action to find two missing coeds after their roommate Carly Cassidy’s (Colette McDermott) older brother is involved in a homicide that took place in their dorm room. Also, Hana becomes distracted when she meets someone online, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Over the course of this episode, of course we are anticipating a number of surprises across the board, but above all else, we imagine that the show is going to get more into its ordinary rhythm. That IS something that is important as we get closer to the end of the season, since the writers are going to want to build up to an enormous finale.

The good news, at least for now, is knowing that there is going to be a season 5 coming to CBS down the road. However, there are some questions all about what said season could look like. Our hope is mostly that there is some sort of big ending for season 4 that will alter the paradigm and set us up for some really exciting changes after the fact. After all, why wouldn’t we want that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

