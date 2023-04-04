FBI: International season 2 episode 17 spoilers: After the crossover

Want to learn a little bit more about what’s ahead on FBI: International season 2 episode 17?

There are a few different things to know about the future of this part of the show, but let’s start things off by noting this: You will have a chance to see something more on April 11. There is no hiatus coming in the immediate future, so that’s not something that you have to worry about.

Of course, there is still a possibility that there could be parts of the event tonight that weighs on the Fly Team moving forward, and that could impact how they handle certain other parts of the cases to come. That’s something to actively think about, among many other things.

Below, you can check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 17 synopsis with other news on what’s next:

“Jealous Mistress” – The Fly Team heads to Vienna to find the culprit of an acid attack on a rising American prima ballerina. Also, Smitty receives some troubling intel from a familiar face, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, there are going to be a few other notable stories beyond this one before we get around to the finale, and who knows just what’s going to happen there? We know that this show is largely procedural, but we’re well-aware that there are some storylines that have a tendency to linger from one week to the next. We are eager to learn more about what some of those could be, and fingers crossed we have a chance to see some that are character-focused.

Sure, a lot of the cases on this show are captivating and compelling, but this is really a franchise that is about the people more than anything else.

