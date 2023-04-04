Is FBI new tonight alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? We know there’s a lot to look forward to with these three shows, as we’ve been eagerly awaiting the crossover event for quite some time. Is it finally here?

Well, without further ado we can share some of the news that we’re very much excited about — the event is here! You will have a chance to see it starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and over the course of the three hours, you will see these shows mingle in ways that allow for some cool character interactions and a lot of other great stuff. The stakes are certainly going to be higher than anything that we’ve had a chance to see in the past.

Want to set the stage for these episodes now? Then go ahead and check out the synopses below, in the event you haven’t seen them already — and also note the air order.

FBI: International, “Imminent Threat – Part One” – When the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, FBI’s Jubal (star Jeremy Sisto) and Nina (recurring star Shantel VanSanten) join Forrester and his Fly Team in Italy as they work together to find the missing American and shed light on the terrorists’ U.S. target, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI stars Alana De La Garza and John Boyd also guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode FBIs global crossover event.

FBI, “Imminent Threat – Part Two” – To aid Scola in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be behind the imminent attack in New York City, Maggie calls in Remy (FBI: MOST WANTED series star Dylan McDermott), whose well-connected informant from a prior case may be key to moving the operation forward, in hour two of the three-episode FBIs global crossover event, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and FBI: MOST WANTED stars Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also guest star in the episode.

FBI: Most Wanted, “Imminent Threat – Part Three” – In the third and final hour of the FBIs global crossover event, the clock ticks as the FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists as they get closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause devastating civilian casualties, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL star Luke Kleintank and FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane and recurring star Shantel VanSanten guest star in the episode.

Rest assured that on the other side of these stories airing, there is some more good stuff from the franchise. We’re not seeing these episodes air on an island, and you have more to look forward to here from start to finish.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

