Superman & Lois season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Head On’

After what you see tonight on The CW, do you want to see what’s ahead on Superman & Lois season 3 episode 5? If so, it’s hard to blame you! This show has delivered the goods so far this year, and delivered stories that manage to be both action-packed but also personal at the same time. What more could you want from this world?

Well, there is another installment next week titled “Head On,” and we do tend to think it’s going to bring you all sorts of content almost right away. There’s going to continue to be the emotional story around Lois and her health battle — beyond that, of course, there are still other dangers that could require Superman’s help. Perhaps more this season than any other point, there is a lot on Clark’s plate.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the Superman & Lois season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) are both having a hard time giving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) room to make her own decisions. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) have a run-in with an old friend at the diner. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) has a surprise visitor. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Andrew N. Wong (#305). Original airdate 4/11/2023.

Is anyone else still stoked to see Ramsey so involved in these superhero shows? In between this and some of what’s coming on The Flash down the road, there’s a lot to be excited about. (We know that Superman & Lois has tried to distance itself from the Arrowverse, but it’s hard to ignore some of the obvious connections.)

The one bit of bad news

After episode 5, there IS going to be a hiatus. We’d say to go ahead and prepare for that in advance — and remember that these are pretty standard for this show.

