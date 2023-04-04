The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 promo: Glassman’s scan

Next week on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19, and one thing could be clear almost right away — there are more reasons to be worried about Dr. Aaron Glassman.

At the end of last night’s episode, Richard Schiff’s character decided that he was willing to undergo the brain scan, mostly so that he could help to put Shaun’s mind at ease since he was so worried. However, this scan could reveal a mark on his brain, and that means there has to be even more investigating as to what is going on here.

Of course, we should note that nothing in here is some absolute guarantee that Glassman is going to die or that his health is going to severely decline — but it does show that Shaun is right to be concerned. This does add further to the drama as we get to the end of the season. There is something great coming into Shaun’s life — he is going to be a father! However, that does not mean that there are great things around every corner for him.

The biggest cause for concern WE have is rather simple: Characters either die or leave this show often. We’ve seen it on several occasions, and we certainly think that we are going to see more of it down the road. If Schiff was ever to leave The Good Doctor, six seasons in is a realistic time in which to do it. That’s also how long a lot of actors often sign on at the start of a given show — though we do see instances where it is seven here and there.

No matter what happens on the upcoming episode, we’re probably going to be worried for the ones that follow.

How many episodes are currently left in the season?

Think four. Because the first two episodes of this season were technically filmed last spring, that’s allowing us to have a 22-episode run, the longest that we’ve had for this show ever since the very beginning.

